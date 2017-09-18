Obviously, Rodney has one blind spot during his hard sell to Candy: pimps can barely protect “their girls,” as they continuously, and uncomfortably, refer to the women they control, abuse, and exploit. Darlene (Dominique Fishback) was the victim of a rape fantasy “date” gone horribly dangerous during the pilot. During the series premiere, a john gets overly aggressive with Darlene, leaving her with a sore arm and actual bruises all over her face. She parlays the violence into a bigger rate, but it is still alarming to see proof that a sex worker like Darlene isn’t safe from the most vicious whims of her clients, pimp or no pimp. “Her man,” Larry, is so inept, he couldn’t even protect Darlene from a john turning the young woman into an unwilling porn actress. An unidentified customer filmed his encounter with Darlene, which she agreed to, and then sold it as wide-release pornography, which she didn’t consent to. It’s a disturbing violation Darlene can’t get retribution for. Again, it’s not like she can call the police.