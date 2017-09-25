James Franco's House Is For Sale & It's Very James Franco

Exposed beams, old-school ornate fireplaces (the house was built in 1923), and outdoor space are enough to catch the attention of design buffs. And even though an A-lister called the place home, there's still some work to be done in the garage, which is either a work in progress or artfully deconstructed. Details like Spanish tile in the kitchen and dining room along with curved windows and doors add a dose of warmth to the space. A "crow's nest" may be the house's crown jewel, offering up panoramic views of Silver Lake, the neighborhood's famed reservoir, and even the Hollywood sign.