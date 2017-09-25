James Franco's House Is For Sale & It's Very James Franco

Anyone looking to snag some high-watt Hollywood real estate need look no further. James Franco, Tinseltown's wunderkind, is listing his Silver Lake abode. And while it may not be a grand, palatial estate, the property seems pretty perfect for a true artiste, suffering or not.
Trulia reports that two-bed, three-bath home is listed at $949,000. Franco purchased the Spanish-style house in 2012 at $775,000, so the actor is hoping to cash in on the California real estate boom in a big way. It may not be the biggest celebrity pad, but it seems tailor-made for anyone on the hunt for something that's more bohemian than baller.
The home is spread over multiple stories, with each one boasting a "European-style floor plan" that allows for some flexibility when it comes to deciding which spot ends up being a bedroom and which one gets transformed into a writer's retreat or artist's studio.
Exposed beams, old-school ornate fireplaces (the house was built in 1923), and outdoor space are enough to catch the attention of design buffs. And even though an A-lister called the place home, there's still some work to be done in the garage, which is either a work in progress or artfully deconstructed. Details like Spanish tile in the kitchen and dining room along with curved windows and doors add a dose of warmth to the space. A "crow's nest" may be the house's crown jewel, offering up panoramic views of Silver Lake, the neighbourhood's famed reservoir, and even the Hollywood sign.
Click ahead to check it out for yourself.
