Selena Gomez's latest role is taking her far, far away from Waverly Place. While we've seen the star spread her wings with roles in films like Neighbors 2 and Spring Breakers, her new movie may be the furthest from Gomez' Disney Channel roots. A new trailer for In Dubious Battle shows Gomez's latest role — we already knew she'd be playing a mother for the very first time — but new details show that there's definitely more grit than glam in store. The film, which is based on the John Steinbeck novel of the same name, reunites Gomez with her Spring Breakers co-star, James Franco, who's also directing the film. If you're unfamiliar with this lesser-known Steinbeck book, it centers around a communist uprising in the 1930s. According to Teen Vogue, Gomez plays Lisa, "the daughter-in-law of one of the leaders of the movement." While it's very different from roles we've seen Gomez tackle so far, it's clear from the trailer that she's ready to embrace more dramatic fare and really show us what she can do. In the trailer, we see her clutching a baby to her chest (in a previous trailer, we saw Franco's character help with the delivery) as she says, "All I see is danger." There's no hiding behind blowouts and flashy costumes — get ready to see Gomez in a whole new light. The film hits theaters February 17, and also stars The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson and Paper Towns' Nat Wolff. Check out the full trailer for In Dubious Battle at Just Jared Jr.
