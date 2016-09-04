Selena Gomez's newest role? Mom.
As Cosmopolitan reports, Gomez will play a pregnant young woman in her new movie, In Dubious Battle.
In the first trailer for the Great Depression-era drama, fans get to see Gomez play the daughter of a migrant worker who goes into labor during a worker's strike, making for a lot of concerned faces.
Don't worry though, she does get a line. As we hear her say in a perfect country twang, "All I want is a simple, clean life." Not to mention there's a shot of holding her little baby — perfectly, might we add.
The film has Gomez re-teaming with her Spring Breakers co-star James Franco, who wrote and directed this new film, an adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel of the same name. This is all part of Franco's Dust Bowl Trilogy, which includes Of Mice and Men and The Grapes Of Wrath.
Perhaps as surprising as Gomez playing a mom is the fact that Franco plays the man who helps her give birth. No, we don't think he's playing Alien — or, at least we hope not.
In Dubious Battle, which also features The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson and Paper Towns' Nat Wolff, has its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
