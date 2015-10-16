Miley & Ellen's Wrecking Ball Game Is So Wrong It's Right

They sure don't make daytime TV they like used to.



Ellen DeGeneres continued her streak of playing very random games for the sake of charity on Ellen by introducing her most bizarre one yet: Wrecking Balls. With a name like that, her competitor could only be Ms. Miley Cyrus. And with an opponent like that, the game could only involve hanging long, pink, phallic contraptions from the waist and using them to nudge an orange ball across a finish line.



DeGeneres made it clear that she thought her elephant trunk-esque "dangly thing" was ridiculous. Cyrus, meanwhile, hiked up her dress to reveal black Ellen underpants. How very on-brand.



As you can see from the clip below, that game showed Cyrus playing dirty, particularly during that awkward moment in which the two balls got tangled. Kids, don't try this at home.



