Miley Cyrus Responds To Pregnancy Rumors With An Egg Meme

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to share an egg meme. Her meme, though, has an express purpose: The newly married star is debunking pregnancy rumors. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer replied to The Daily Mail on Twitter with an egg meme, joking that she wasn't "egg-xpecting" as the outlet suggested.
"I’m not 'Egg-xpecting' but it’s 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us' .... we’re happy for us too! 'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg," wrote Cyrus.
The egg to which she's referring is the egg that declared Insta-war on Kylie Jenner this weekend, surpassing Jenner's record for most-liked Instagram. The egg got so many likes that it became a meme unto itself, spreading onto other Instagrams. (The NYC marathon Instagram, for example, recently shared an egg meme.) Eggs are now the hot social media reference! I hope you're taking notes.
Cyrus, 26, recently married her longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth in a private ceremony, and has reentered the spotlight after a brief post-album respite. In December, she released two new singles, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" and "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)."
After Cyrus responded to the tweet, the Daily Mail updated the story to reflect that Cyrus is not pregnant.
