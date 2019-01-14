Miley Cyrus’ Shares Poem Outlining Every Single Thing She Loves About Liam Hemsworth

In a historic four-pages Notes app screenshot, Miley Cyrus has shared a poem for Liam Hemsworth's birthday. The poem, aptly titled "HBD to the hubz" lists everything Cyrus loves about her husband of about a month. (They married on December 23 after several years of being engaged.)
The list includes the way Hemsworth checks the weather — he goes outside instead of looking at his phone — the way he reacts to bad news, the way he watches The Sandlot with Cyrus, the way he does laundry, and the way he cares about RuPaul's Drag Race. I regret to inform you that, after reading the poem, I have no choice but to believe that Liam Hemsworth is very awesome.
Advertisement
Because no piece of art is complete without it anymore, the poem also has a minor Trump mention: "I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn't be building more walls but bridges." (Emphasis mine.) All that said, Cyrus is looking forward to taking "this dark place" head on with Hemsworth. Maybe her love for Hemsworth can rev the government out of its shutdown?
Hemsworth and Cyrus famously met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, three years after Cyrus skyrocketed to fame via Hannah Montana. This year marks the ten year anniversary of the movie, so, citizens: prep your Last Song anniversary shenanigans.
Advertisement