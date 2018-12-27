Miley Cyrus Married Liam Hemsworth Wearing Vivienne Westwood

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus finally married Liam Hemsworth in an understated, subtle Vivienne Westwood gown. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer shared several photos from her long-anticipated nuptials on Instagram, including what she considers the couple's "one millionth kiss," 10 years after they began dating.
The former child star wed the Hunger Games actor in a couture ivory silk corseted draped gown, which, according to People magazine is similar to a made-to-order version of the dress available at Westwood's London and New York stores for $8,600. Hemsworth, meanwhile, wore a black tuxedo and a sneakers.
The 26-year-old has been dropping hints about who she would wear during her secret wedding for weeks now. Cyrus went to the Burberry x Vivienne Westwood launch party in London, and has also worn the British designer quite a few times on her promotional tour for new single "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" this month. The wedding gown is noticeably more subtle than some of her more colorful looks from the wild Bangerz era of 2013-2014, when the one-time Hannah Montana shocked the world with racy, in-your-face videos and performances of "We Can't Stop," "Wrecking Ball" and more.
Cyrus and the Australian actor began dating while shooting The Last Song, a film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks' book in 2008 (the author shared his excitement over the wedding via Twitter on Wednesday). They got engaged in 2012 but broke-up in 2013, however, they got back together in 2016. The couple married in their Nashville home.
