Story from Fashion

Miley Cyrus Married Liam Hemsworth Wearing Vivienne Westwood

Channing Hargrove
On Sunday, Miley Cyrus finally married Liam Hemsworth in an understated, subtle Vivienne Westwood gown. The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer shared several photos from her long-anticipated nuptials on Instagram, including what she considers the couple's "one millionth kiss," 10 years after they began dating.
View this post on Instagram

12.23.18

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The former child star wed the Hunger Games actor in a couture ivory silk corseted draped gown, which, according to People magazine is similar to a made-to-order version of the dress available at Westwood's London and New York stores for $8,600. Hemsworth, meanwhile, wore a black tuxedo and a sneakers.
The 26-year-old has been dropping hints about who she would wear during her secret wedding for weeks now. Cyrus went to the Burberry x Vivienne Westwood launch party in London, and has also worn the British designer quite a few times on her promotional tour for new single "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" this month. The wedding gown is noticeably more subtle than some of her more colorful looks from the wild Bangerz era of 2013-2014, when the one-time Hannah Montana shocked the world with racy, in-your-face videos and performances of "We Can't Stop," "Wrecking Ball" and more.
Cyrus and the Australian actor began dating while shooting The Last Song, a film adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks' book in 2008 (the author shared his excitement over the wedding via Twitter on Wednesday). They got engaged in 2012 but broke-up in 2013, however, they got back together in 2016. The couple married in their Nashville home.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series