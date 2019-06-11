Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary By Addressing Split Rumors

It’s been a long road for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, but after dating on-and-off since 2009, the two are officially married and very much in love. Unfortunately, Cyrus has to spend at least part of her 10 year anniversary once again addressing annoying breakup rumors.
Cyrus — who has been busy with new music and a season 5 episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror — tweeted out some love for her hubby on Tuesday. In the tweet, she shared a screenshot of a Gossip Cop article that ranked breakup rumors from "fact" to "fiction."
In response, Cyrus wrote: "Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change. I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. You’re truly."
Happy 10 year anniversary my love— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019
Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!
Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC
Hemsworth has not posted his own anniversary pic yet, but last week, he did share a selfie of him and his wife, where he gave props to her ab game.
"Abs like a ninja turtle," Hemsworth wrote in the caption.
Even though it's their 10 year anniversary of dating, Cyrus and Hemsworth did not date consistently over that period of time: They broke up in 2013, before reuniting to the delight of Liley shippers everywhere in 2016. The couple first met a decade ago, when filming their Nicholas Sparks romantic drama The Last Song. The film hit theaters in 2010, but Cyrus and Hemsworth knew filming in 2009 that they were endgame.
"Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth. Shit got deep. Happy anniversary," Cyrus wrote in a second anniversary post.
Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019
Shit got deep 💍 Happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/iFxBCzEO80
Her anniversary with Hemsworth wasn't the only thing Cyrus celebrated on Twitter Tuesday. She also took some time to share love for songs off her album Can't Be Tamed, which was released June 18, 2010.
AMERICA’S 15 YEAR OLD DEEP EMO COUNTRY ASS SWEETHEART— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019
remember writing this song the first day I learned a “c” on the piano ... since then I’ve written 20 songs that sound exactly like this one ... But they’ve become mostly about dead animals pic.twitter.com/tjMTDJ4AHP
Anniversaries and dead animal tweets in one day? Could only be Miley.
