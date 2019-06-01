Thanks To Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Is The World's Newest Instagram Husband

Liam Hemsworth is settling into newlywed life well — more specifically into his role as Instagram husband to his wife, Miley Cyrus.
Hemsworth posted some original photography of Cyrus on Instagram Friday. He made sure to get all her angles, like the best IG husbands do, while the singer posed in some stunner shades. He was able to capture her perfect pout, wavy tresses, and rockstar style all while battling some backlighting — a photo no-no that he was able to pull off as artistic creativity. The two have only been married for five months but his Instagram husband skills are clearly already expert level.
“I’d say there’s a 48% chance I’m actually the BEST photographer ever,” Hemsworth captioned one of the photos.
“Girls got talent,” he said under another. “She might just make it...WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;)” Yeah, we’d say so.
Cyrus posted a series of photos herself, confirming that the shots were taken backstage during Barcelona’s Primavera Sound music festival, which Cyrus performed at. It looks like the impromptu photo shoot started with a selfie, and then Hemsworth got into full photographer mode, making his wife his muse.
Little does Hemsworth know he has just entered an elite club of celebrity Instagram husbands. He now joins the ranks of Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, and even former President Barack Obama, who have all cheered on their ladies from behind the camera, finding their light and angles for the perfect Instagram shot.
Cyrus has already solidified her spot as an Instagram wife. She might not be posting solo shots of her bae, but she isn’t missing an opportunity to remind us she married the man of all of our dreams. For his birthday this year, she shared an epic love letter detailing everything she loves about Hemsworth. She called out that he not only listens to her, with sincerity, rant about RuPaul's Drag Race, but they eat Chinese food together when they are hungover. All husbands out there, consider the bar raised.