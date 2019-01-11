Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Honeymoon

After years of on-again, off-again dating, Last Song co-stars and beloved celebrity couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in a quiet, intimate Christmas ceremony. After that, the world is wondering: Where did these two low-key lovebirds honeymoon? The answer may be a snowy retreat with Hemsworth's famous brothers.
While it's unclear if Cyrus and Hemsworth were on their actual honeymoon (I mean, is a honeymoon just any trip after your wedding, or does it have to be specifically labeled as such?) it appears that they were on a vacay in a ski resort in Montana, along with Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, Luke Hemsworth, and Luke's wife Samantha Hemsworth.
Cyrus and Hemsworth didn't pose in any photos together, there are some Instagram photos of the two separately during their trip.
Luke tagged a person who is presumably Hemsworth in a skiing photo. (At least, we think it's him beneath the helmet...)
Cyrus rocked a beret in this photo from the resort.
The former Hannah Montana star also posed in front of her favorite thing: Balloons! (Girl loves a good balloon arch.)
Pataky also shared a "girl gang" pic from the resort as well. Here, Cyrus makes a kissing face to the camera.
Whether this trip is the official Cyrus/Hemsworth honeymoon or just a fun family trip, we're just lucky Instagram let us be a part of it.
