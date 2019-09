A Handy Guide To The Hunky Hemsworths

His name is Luke Hemsworth , and you can thank him for this entire slideshow. Luke was actually the first Hemsworth to get into acting, and he inspired his younger brothers to take the same route. Until recently, Luke’s acting career was limited to Australia. He studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Melbourne, and was in the soap Neighbors in 2001. Yet by the age of 27, Luke was disillusioned with the biz.“I did Neighbours, then my focus changed. I wanted to have something that could provide money while still allowing time for auditions. So, I learned the flooring business, started my own, and in that time, got married and had a couple of kids," he told ET Now, he and his wife, Samantha, have four kids under the age of seven.