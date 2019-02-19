A Handy Guide To The Hunky Hemsworths

A curious thing happened to me earlier this year. For the first time since my teenage love for Daniel Day-Lewis faded in 2012, I became completely obsessed with a celebrity. More precisely, I became obsessed with a celebrity unit: The Skarsgård family. Somewhere, I knew, the eight Skarsgård siblings and their actor father were having dinner in a large, sparsely decorated Swedish dining room, and it made me smile wistfully.
Since that deep, deep internet dive, I’ve been scouring Hollywood looking for the next celebrity family to become obsessed with. It hit me watching a trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, out on November 3. The three Hemsworth brothers, who are the actual embodiment of the word “hunky,” are the natural successors for my Skarsgård obsession. New movies like Isn't It Romantic, in which Liam Hemworth plays the Platonic ideal of a leading man, only confirms my suspicion.
Advertisement
Extensive research has led me to conclude that the Hemsworth brothers are a delight. They would make fantastic guests at your outdoor barbecues, able to entertain people with stories of days in the Outback while expertly grilling ribs. They would offer to fix the hole in your roof, even after a long day at the set.
Read this and you, too, will be convinced.
Read These Stories Next:
2 of 17
Since moving to LA, Luke's acting career has taken off again.
Chris Hemsworth helped facilitate the move by hiring Luke to be his personal trainer for Thor: The Dark World in 2013. Luke saved up money, and then relocated his family to LA.
Likely, your first exposure to the lesser known Hemsworth brother came when he played Ashley Stubbs in Westworld. Luke confirmed that you’ll see Stubbs in Season 2.
He also appeared in the 2017 Western Hickok.
Chris Hemsworth helped facilitate the move by hiring Luke to be his personal trainer for Thor: The Dark World in 2013. Luke saved up money, and then relocated his family to LA.
Likely, your first exposure to the lesser known Hemsworth brother came when he played Ashley Stubbs in Westworld. Luke confirmed that you’ll see Stubbs in Season 2.
He also appeared in the 2017 Western Hickok.
Advertisement
3 of 17
You probably already know Chris and Liam Hemsworth.
Chris, 34, also known as "Thor," is one of four Hollywood Chrises. He's married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and they have three children.
Liam, 27, is known for his years-long, on-and-off relationship with Miley Cyrus, and for playing Gale in The Hunger Games series.
Since we know you're wondering while looking at the photo: Chris and Liam are both 6'3".
Pictured, from left: Liam, Luke, Chris
Chris, 34, also known as "Thor," is one of four Hollywood Chrises. He's married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and they have three children.
Liam, 27, is known for his years-long, on-and-off relationship with Miley Cyrus, and for playing Gale in The Hunger Games series.
Since we know you're wondering while looking at the photo: Chris and Liam are both 6'3".
Pictured, from left: Liam, Luke, Chris
4 of 17
Advertisement
8 of 17
9 of 17
10 of 17
11 of 17
Advertisement
13 of 17
14 of 17
Happy FanGirlFriday!!! This week we're fangirling over the famous and their families! Starting off with the Hemsworth brothers! Let us know which famous families you want to see! #fangirlfriday #fangirling #hemsworth #hemsworthbrothers #liamhemsworth #chrishemsworth #greatgenepool #marryme #babe #hotties #lukehemsworth
15 of 17
Finally, check which brother you're most astrologically compatible with!
Sure, all three brothers are in committed, long-term relationships. But this will help you narrow down which of the three brothers you should run away with, should you receive the opportunity.
Chris is a Leo! Liam is a Capricorn! Luke is a Scorpio!
Sure, all three brothers are in committed, long-term relationships. But this will help you narrow down which of the three brothers you should run away with, should you receive the opportunity.
Chris is a Leo! Liam is a Capricorn! Luke is a Scorpio!
Advertisement