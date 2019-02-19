A Handy Guide To The Hunky Hemsworths

Growing up, the Hemsworths split time between Melbourne and Bulman, a small Aboriginal town in the remote reaches of Australia’s Northern Territory. Their father, Craig Hemsworth, worked on cattle ranches while living there, as a way for the family to save money.“It was four-and-a-half hours from the nearest town. My parents ran the community centre which doubled as a post office and grocery store. It was in the middle of nowhere. There were crocodiles and buffalo. I went to a school that was made up of 60 [Aboriginal] kids between the ages of five and 17, all mashed into two classrooms,” Chris Hemsworth described in theObviously, in that land of crocs and buffalo, hijinks ensued, including tormenting Liam with a BB gun. “We made Liam put a motorbike helmet on and a couple of jumpers and some gloves and we said ‘run’. And we had to hunt him around the house. He didn’t love that game as much as we did,” Chris told the