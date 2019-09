The Skarsgårds are Big in Sweden, and are on their way to becoming Very Big in America. Stellan Skarsgård, an acclaimed Swedish actor, has eight (eight!) children, four of whom are actors. You already know Alexander from True Blood and Big Little Lies. His younger brother, Bill, hit it big playing Pennywise in IT . In April 2018, Gustaf is made his debut in Season 2 of Westworld (along with one of the Hemsworth brothers ).