They're all grown up, but they still know the value of family.
In an interview with Haute Living published Wednesday, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that Willow and Jaden Smith have both moved out of their parents' house.
"It's funny, they're not around, but they are," Jada Pinkett Smith told Haute Living of Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16. The magazine notes that the siblings only live "five minutes away" from Jada and Will Smith.
And when the siblings are traveling, they make sure to call their parents, too. (Recently, Jaden Smith has been in Toronto filming Life in a Year with costar Cara Delevingne.)
"I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he's away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick," Pinkett Smith told Haute Living.
The Girls Trip star also told the magazine that since her kids have moved out, she's focused more on her relationships with friends, as well as on "me" time and self-care.
"Growing up, all I saw was my parents trying to be the best people they could be, and people coming to them for wisdom, coming to them for guidance, and them not putting themselves on a pedestal, but literally being face-to-face with these people and saying, 'I'm no better than you, but the fact that you're coming to me to reach some sort of enlightenment or to shine a light on something, that makes me feel love and gratitude for you," Willow Smith told Interview at the time. Jaden added that his parents are his "biggest role models."
