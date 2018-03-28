If anyone deserves a reality TV show filmed about their family, it's this warm, talented clan. I can see the show playing out before me: Stellan’s unconventional parenting, boisterous actor-brothers arguing over political issues in their cosy light-wood summer cottage, and dinner party conversations filmed late into the night. If I sound crazily enthusiastic to you, it’s only because you haven’t met them yet. Welcome. Welcome to the future.