Big Little Lies Is Officially Back For Season 2 With One Major Change

Though it aired at the very beginning of the year, Big Little Lies has managed to maintain its spot as my favourite show of 2017, and since finishing those seven episodes for the very first time, I have felt strongly that the show should not have a second season. Though there were questions about what would happen to the women next, the final scene that showed all five mothers on the beach with their kids felt so deeply satisfying, and I did not feel like we needed to know more. A story like this could exist on its own and be revisited for a strong yet slightly different impact time after time without having to reveal any more about the characters. However, today, upon finding out one major change to the show's production for season 2, I knew I would tune in.