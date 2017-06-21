Twitter's Got Daniel Day-Lewis Jokes

Oh, the injustice. Adam Sandler shows no sign of slowing down, Hollywood is still churning out Transformers sequels, and now we're losing Daniel Day-Lewis. Come. On.
Yesterday the Oscar-winning actor released a statement announcing his impending retirement from acting. Variety reports that his final film will be Phantom Thread, a drama about a British dressmaker helmed by his There Will Be Blood director, Paul Thomas Anderson. The film is slated for a December 25, 2017 release.
“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," his spokesman, Leslee Dart, told the media in a statement. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”
Advertisement
Well, it's certainly been a good run. The man's given us My Left Foot (Oscar), In the Name of the Father (Oscar nomination), The Age of Innocence, Lincoln (Oscar), Gangs of New York (Oscar nomination), The Crucible, Last of the Mohicans, There Will Be Blood (Oscar), and the groundbreaking gay romance My Beautiful Launderette. He's more than earned his right to resume shoe cobbling, play golf on whatever remote island fellow retiree Gene Hackman's escaped to, or whatever it is he has planned.
Before you pour yourself a milkshake and sit down to a movie marathon session in his honor, however, take a moment to enjoy these reactions from Twitter. Just when you think the internet has been lost to typos and trolls, it busts out a slew of method acting and Daniel Plainview references. Frankly, we're impressed.
Daniel Day Lewis is retiring from acting because in his next film he's playing a man who is retiring from acting— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) June 20, 2017
tfw you hear that Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring pic.twitter.com/PM51XfQFRS— Talk Film Society (@TalkFilmSoc) June 20, 2017
Daniel Day-Lewis saw Anthony Hopkins in the new Transformers movie and said “nah, I’m good"— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) June 20, 2017
Daniel Day- Lewis, greatest actor in the world, retires.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 20, 2017
The greatest con-man grifter in the world, however, is just getting started.
Now no one will buy my spec script for Gangs of Los Angeles: Still Cuttin' https://t.co/ordVsgSYPs— Ira Madison III (@ira) June 20, 2017
oscar winner 'quits' acting you don't say pic.twitter.com/o7ChA0dXZd— Jason Gay (@jasongay) June 20, 2017
Daniel Day-Lewis quit acting so he could devote more time to fronting his Smiths tribute band Last of the Famous, International Mohicans. pic.twitter.com/utIjolLAVI— Maggie Serota ? (@maggieserota) June 20, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement