A. Rod Continues To Be The Best Instagram Boyfriend For J. Lo At The Grammys

Another red carpet, another delightful look into the life of America’s leading Instagram boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and the queen of his heart, living legend Jennifer Lopez. The couple closed out the annual E! Network Grammys red carpet special and Rodriguez was prepared, as always, to capture his girlfriend of two years’ best angles (famously, all Lopez are good angles).
As J.Lo chatted with E! personality Ryan Seacrest about her upcoming projects — a new tour now sounds inevitable — and defended her presence in the 2019 Grammys’ Motown tribute, Seacrest urged cameras to turn and get a shot of A.Rod’s snazzy jacket. As the scene moved towards Rodriguez’s spot towards the side of the interview, he was caught in his classic red carpet position: smiling with an iPhone pointed directly at a glowing J.Lo.
While A.Rod’s Instagram has yet to reveal what footage he caught of his girlfriend and Seacrest, his stories are filled with images of the couple’s Grammys’ preparation. One video shows Lopez and her team choosing an outfit for the awards show among racks of clothing. The eventual winning look is the first ensemble we see. One video on the way to the event shows J.Lo happily sitting in the car with a team member holding her ponytail just so it doesn’t get smushed. In the last clip, a smiling Rodriguez jokes he’s going to have to sit “three-yards” from Lopez’s now-infamously gigantic hat.
A Rod supporting JLO is the type of energy we all need #VMAs pic.twitter.com/uo9rfOYkMD— dan the wise (@daniela_llebron) August 21, 2018
The former baseball player’s loyal dedication as Lopez’s No. 1 photographer has become an awards show mainstay since J.Rod made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala. Although, Rodriguez didn’t reach peak Instagram Boyfriend status until the 2018 VMAs, where he became one of the best memes of the evening.
Can someone please make sure these two show up to the 2019 Oscars at the end of the month? We all deserve the GIFs.
