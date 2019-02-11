Here's How People Felt About Jennifer Lopez's Grammys Motown Tribute

As reported, Jennifer Lopez performed a tribute to record company Motown during the 2019 Grammys. Though Lopez was joined on stage by Black artists like Alicia Keys, Smokey Robinson, and Ne-Yo, some fans felt that Black culture was not accurately represented with Lopez as the highlighted performer.
"I normally love @JLo - but her performing the Motown tribute during black history month?! Why wouldn't they just let @aliciakeys do it?," wrote one fan. "She was hosting and performing anyway. There ARE black women in the room who can sing, I promise."
Advertisement
"How in the hell you are going to allow the an Latina Artist to perform songs that was created by and geared toward black artist?"
"Just not understanding what the Grammy’s were thinking having
@JLo perform for the Motown tribute. All the black female R&B vocalist and y’all choose someone that isn’t black," echoed a third viewer.
Still, some people thought Lopez crushed the performance.
"A lot of people hating on @jlo Motown Tribute," tweeted one Grammys viewer. "I thought it was awesome and really shows how diverse she can be. All love here."
This post was originally published on February 5, 2019.
Since bursting onto the scene in the '90s, Jennifer Lopez has become a multi-threat with a slew of amazing projects under her belt. She has juggled simultaneous careers as a TV producer, singer, and romantic comedy heroine. Now, however, some fans think that there's one gig that she may want to step away from.
According to reports and confirmed to Refinery29 by a source close to Lopez, the Second Act star will perform a Motown tribute during Sunday's Grammy awards, in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Detroit-based record label's founding.
Motown has long been seen as a symbol of Black excellence, elevating the careers of iconic artists like The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, and Marvin Gaye.
Lopez is Latina, and her parents are from Puerto Rico.
Some fans thought that it would be more appropriate for a Black artist to perform the tribute instead. (Many of Motown's most famous artists, including Diana Ross, still perform.) Some saw Lopez taking on this number during Black History Month as particularly problematic.
Advertisement
Motown was black. If I see Jennifer Lopez on stage I'm gonna fight whoever is responsible— Matt Wilson (@IL_Artista) February 5, 2019
JLo doing a Motown Tribute is peak of a messed up Black History Month.— malayjha. (@malaylayxo) February 5, 2019
Welcome to Black History Month where:— Keisha Ka'oir (@MikeishaDache) February 5, 2019
1. Adidas released an all white Black History Month shoe
2. Jussie Smollett has to prove he was attacked
3. 21 Savage is being detained by ICE
4. Jennifer Lopez is doing the Motown tribute at the Grammys
Anything we need to add?
Black History Month is in shambles right now. We should be celebrating our culture, but instead we’re entertaining BS.— Wave God (@TeejSmoothDude) February 5, 2019
And now Jennifer Lopez doing a MOTOWN Tribute?
I really hope this @JLo “Motown Tribute” is fake... pic.twitter.com/MrF9xDZBJY— ChrYstina (@Chrissy_Elise) February 5, 2019
A tribute to Motown is certainly important, given the company's place in music history. However, getting this performance right in terms of representation of Black artists is something that clearly means a lot to fans. Whether the Grammys will change their plan to utilize Lopez's talents in this way remains to be seen.
Advertisement