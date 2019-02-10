Story from Music

Here's How People Felt About Jennifer Lopez's Grammys Motown Tribute

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
As reported, Jennifer Lopez performed a tribute to record company Motown during the 2019 Grammys. Though Lopez was joined on stage by Black artists like Alicia Keys, Smokey Robinson, and Ne-Yo, some fans felt that Black culture was not accurately represented with Lopez as the highlighted performer.
"I normally love @JLo - but her performing the Motown tribute during black history month?! Why wouldn't they just let @aliciakeys do it?," wrote one fan. "She was hosting and performing anyway. There ARE black women in the room who can sing, I promise."
Another shared a similar sentiment on Twitter:
Advertisement
"How in the hell you are going to allow the an Latina Artist to perform songs that was created by and geared toward black artist?"
"Just not understanding what the Grammy’s were thinking having @JLo perform for the Motown tribute. All the black female R&B vocalist and y’all choose someone that isn’t black," echoed a third viewer.
Related Stories
The Best Moments From The Grammys Went Down Offscr
"This Is America" Dominated The Grammys
This Is Your Homework For The 2019 Grammys
Still, some people thought Lopez crushed the performance.
"A lot of people hating on @jlo Motown Tribute," tweeted one Grammys viewer. "I thought it was awesome and really shows how diverse she can be. All love here."
This post was originally published on February 5, 2019.
Since bursting onto the scene in the '90s, Jennifer Lopez has become a multi-threat with a slew of amazing projects under her belt. She has juggled simultaneous careers as a TV producer, singer, and romantic comedy heroine. Now, however, some fans think that there's one gig that she may want to step away from.
According to reports and confirmed to Refinery29 by a source close to Lopez, the Second Act star will perform a Motown tribute during Sunday's Grammy awards, in honour of the 60th anniversary of the Detroit-baesd record label's founding.
Motown has long been seen as a symbol of black excellence, elevating the careers of iconic artists like The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, and Marvin Gaye.
Lopez is Latina, and her parents are from Puerto Rico.
Some fans thought that it would be more appropriate for a black artist to perform the tribute instead. (Many of Motown's most famous artists, including Diana Ross, still perform.) Some saw Lopez taking on this number during black History Month as particularly problematic.
Advertisement
A tribute to Motown is certainly important, given the company's place in music history. However, getting this performance right in terms of representation of black artists is something that clearly means a lot to fans. Whether the Grammys will change their plan to utilise Lopez's talents in this way remains to be seen.
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series