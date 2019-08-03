Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Have Split — & It Turns Out, They Weren't Actually Married

Just one year after they tied the knot, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have officially called it quits. And if that wasn’t tragic enough, sources have stepped forward to reveal that the two were never actually married.
Cue the record scratch.
“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told People on Friday. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”
Jenner and Carter went public with their relationship back in 2014, before getting engaged in 2016. They “got married” in a June 2018 ceremony in Indonesia, but a source told E! News that the pair was never legally declared husband and wife, and only tied the knot after pressure from Carter. Reps for the couple didn’t immediately respond to Refinery29’s request for confirmation.
Advertisement
The Hills: New Beginnings has shed light on the cracks in the foundation of their relationship, but according to the source, that was not the primary cause. The source says that the breakup follows “several years” of relationship problems and that “trust issues” actually drove the couple apart.
Before the show, Jenner never let on that the relationship wasn’t all paradise and frequently gushed about his relationship with Carter, calling her “an amazing girl.”
“It feels awesome,” Jenner told People following the announcement of their marriage back in 2018. “I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already!”
Advertisement