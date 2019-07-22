Dust off your crystals and open up the dirty window, because we're getting even more of Justin Bobby, the Pratts, and Mischa Barton. According to a press release from MTV, The Hills: New Beginnings was just renewed for a season 2, proving that friendship, but far more importantly drama, never needs to die.
The Hills: New Beginnings premiered this year as a sequel series to MTV's The Hills, which ended in 2010 and was a flawless piece of art from start to finish. The series originally followed Lauren Conrad as she left Laguna Beach (and her reality show, Laguna Beach) for greener pastures in sunny Los Angeles. Was the show mostly just shots of the 405 and the very end of lunches? Absolutely. Was it unmissable? Also absolutely, because peppered between all of that was juicy, juicy drama, such as that epic showdown between Heidi Montag (now Pratt) and Conrad and that time Conrad didn't go to Paris.
Advertisement
Neither Conrad nor her successor Kristin Cavallari star on The Hills: New Beginnings. However, the show does heavily feature Brody Jenner (a former love interest for both women), friends-turned-enemies of Conrad Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Conrad's one-time BFF Audrina Patridge, and Spencer's sister Stephanie Pratt. Newcomers include The O.C. actress Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee, who is the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. The latter is simply credited as "Brandon's Mom" on the series (the nerve!). It follows the group of friends (sometimes enemies) as they embark on their next chapter, and unlike the OG series, this version of the show uses talking heads to fluff up the action.
The Hills: New Beginnings also deals with reality. On Monday's episode, Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn will face a scary situation when their Malibu home is in the line of the California wildfires. (The other Caitlyn Jenner's home was also at risk for burning in the Woolsey fire; fortunately, her home was saved.)
With the renewal of The Hills: New Beginnings, we'll get to read many more pages of this cast's story — which probably means lots of lunches.
Advertisement