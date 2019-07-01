For The Hills revival, The Hills: New Beginnings, several of the former cast members are joined by some new faces. One of these is Brandon Thomas Lee, the 23-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Brandon’s time on the show will focus on his career and his sobriety, but he’s also teased that his dating life will be talked about. Obviously, the season was already filmed, so is Brandon Lee dating anyone now?
The short answer: Nope. But, apparently, we’ll see some situations that contributed to his current status on the series. “That was one of the hardest things for me, trying to put my personal life on the show,” Lee told Entertainment Tonight in June. “And it was hard at first, but more than I expected definitely happened with that. And I think you guys will get to see some relationships on the show and see kinda how I am with that and how that plays out ultimately.” He then added, “I am single, so you can tell how that played out. You'll see. It's interesting."
In the interview, Entertainment Tonight mentioned rumors that something went down between Brandon Lee and Hills cast member Stephanie Pratt, to which he responded, “Did she tell you that? No. I don’t know. It’s complicated. It’s really complicated.”
There doesn’t seem to be any evidence out there of Lee and Pratt dating, so maybe he was just being a little vague to get people interested. In fact, it seems like Lee and Pratt could be part of a different type of drama on the show. “You know who was mean to me right off the bat?” Lee said during an E! Interview with co-star Brody Jenner. “I think Stephanie Pratt, right? I think the first day we filmed, I was like, ‘Why is she so mean?’” He then added that he thinks it was just some attitude about him being the “new kid in town.” (Figuratively, not literally. Lee is from Malibu.)
While Lee hasn’t gone into who he’ll be shown dating on the show, he did say in another interview that his dating life on the show “gets crazy.” He told Extra when asked whether any women he’s interested in will be featured, “It’s inevitable, man. I was filming five days a week, you know? How am I supposed to date if it’s not on camera? You’re going to get to definitely see a little bit of that.”
In the past, Lee has been in somewhat high-profile relationship, so he at least has some experience in that area. In 2015, Lee dated Bella Thorne. It’s unclear how long they were together, but things ended on good terms. In a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Lee talked about working with his ex on a show called Tales. “I was nervous about that. Her boyfriend was there and I’m just like, ‘Oh, no,’” he said. “But she’s such a sweetheart and I always thought we would work together sooner or later, to be honest. It’s just crazy, the world brings some people together and it’s hilarious.”
And now, we’re going to see who the world brings to Lee on New Beginnings… and why things got so “complicated.”
