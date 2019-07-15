When fans think of The Hills, they usually think of Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, the ladies who narrated the season the first time around. But when it comes to the show’s reboot, both of them are missing — but why? Will Kristen ever be on The Hills: New Beginnings, or is it a total lost cause?
Kristin’s pretty busy these days, so it’s not too surprising that she hasn’t been filming with her old friends. Between Very Cavallari, Paradise Hotel, and raising three kids (Jaxon, Cameron, and Saylor) with husband Jay Cutler, she has a pretty full schedule. Actually, aside from her family, it seems like there are a couple of pretty good reasons that Kristin won’t be appearing, and in an interview with Extra earlier this month, Audrina Patridge revealed one of them.
“Kristin can’t,” she said. “I talk to her all the time. She’s locked into her other show.”
That makes sense — and a source close to Kristin actually confirmed that this is true while talking to People. Apparently, her Very Cavallari contract with E! Is preventing her from being on both shows at once.
“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” the insider told the outlet.“But she’s still close with Heidi and Spencer and is excited for them.”
However, that’s not the only reason that fans won’t see Kristin on The Hills reboot — this season, or maybe ever. While talking to Hollywood Life in March, she admitted that although it would have been fun to “make a little cameo,” she’s just not into the same headspace that she was when she filmed the show the first time, and it’s not something she wants to welcome into her life again.
“I would’ve loved to have made a cameo but I don’t think I could’ve gone back to that whole lifestyle,” Kristin said at the time, adding that her family is her focus now. “If it was just me and I just had myself to look after, but mentally and emotionally, I could not have gone back to that same place. There’s just no way.”
She did go on to say that she planned to be watching the show, though.
“I’m going to be able to watch it and enjoy it as a viewer and not emotionally live through it which is the best of both worlds!” she added.
It’s definitely a bummer that we won’t see Kristin on the show, but so far, New Beginnings seems to be doing just fine without her. And who knows? Maybe sometime down the line, she can figure out some wiggle room in that contract and make that cameo she was talking about. But for now, it seems she's content without getting drawn back into the drama from her past.
