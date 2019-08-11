How Did Miley Cyrus Meet Her New Bestie Kaitlynn Carter?

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are currently in the same boat — literally. Presently, the two headline-makers are soaking up the sun with Miley’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus, in Lake Como, Italy, just weeks (or in Miley’s case, what appears to be days) after their respective splits from their longtime beaus.
Carter and Brody Jenner called off their year-long “marriage” (the pair never legally wed) just two weeks ago, and a representative for Cyrus confirmed to People over the weekend that she and Liam Hemsworth have decided to amicably part ways a little under eight months after their intimate at-home wedding.
Advertisement
But how did Miley and Carter get to be friends in the first place? Turns out, the pair’s friendship may have actually stemmed from that of a mutual friend/family member, aka Brandi. Carter joined Brandi in her Nashville, TN, home toward the end of July to host an episode of Brandi’s podcast, Your Favorite Things. (Brandi typically co-hosts the show with former Bachelorette contestant and current Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams.)
The pals shared photos of each other goofing off with giant inflatables in the pool at the time, and their friendship seemed to spill over into a full-on family affair. By early August, Carter was among Miley’s posse of friends cheering her on at the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo.
Both Miley and Carter also lived in Malibu, so there’s a possibility that the two have crossed paths before there as well; Miley moved back into the home where she had recorded her Meet Miley Cyrus album in 2016, after she and Hemsworth reconciled, but the house burned down in the Woolsey Fire in November 2018.
In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight and picked up by numerous outlets, the pair were spotted kissing and cuddling up to one another while on vacation, but a source told People magazine that the women are “just having fun” together.
Miley has been outspoken about her sexuality in the past, including in an August cover story for Elle magazine, in which she explained that her marriage with Hemsworth is a “modern” one.
“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” she said. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”
Advertisement