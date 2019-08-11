How Did Miley Cyrus Meet Her New Bestie Kaitlynn Carter?

But how did Miley and Carter get to be friends in the first place? Turns out, the pair’s friendship may have actually stemmed from that of a mutual friend/family member, aka Brandi. Carter joined Brandi in her Nashville, TN, home toward the end of July to host an episode of Brandi’s podcast, Your Favorite Things. (Brandi typically co-hosts the show with former Bachelorette contestant and current Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams.)