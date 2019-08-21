Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus 10 Days After Split

This news contradicts many other tabloid reports claiming the couple was not going to get divorced for the time being, leaving hope for many of the "Liley" fans wishing this time apart was just temporary.But those following Cyrus' social media posts and listening to her new breakup song, "Slide Away," already suspected that the two had outgrown their decade-long relationship, despite getting married this past December.
According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Hemsworth filed for divorce in Los Angeles citing "irreconcilable differences." Refinery29 has reached out to both parties for comment.
Previously, Hemsworth said that unless information comes directly from him, it probably isn't true. He was referring to a different Daily Mail report, which stated he had he allegedly told a reporter, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate." In response, the actor shared a statement on Instagram, attacking the quote as fake: "I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."
For her part, Cyrus' main statements have been made through the many photos of her kissing Kaitlynn Carter, a friend of hers and ex of Brody Jenner, her climbing mountains, and her lyrics: "Move on, we're not 17. I'm not who I used to be/You say that everything changed /You're right, we're grown now."
Advertisement