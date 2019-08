Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus 10 Days After Split

Previously, Hemsworth said that unless information comes directly from him, it probably isn't true. He was referring to a different Daily Mail report , which stated he had he allegedly told a reporter, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate." In response, the actor shared a statement on Instagram, attacking the quote as fake : "I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."