Kaitlynn Carter & Brody Jenner Were “Angry” At Gossip About Their Marriage Before Split

While Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner have split IRL, The Hills: New Beginnings is only just catching up to the drama in their relationship. In footage from Monday's episode of the reboot, Carter laments to her friends about the ways people in their circle talk about her relationship with Jenner.
"I'm hearing people were talking about me and Brody and our personal life, saying that we have an open relationship," she says in the clip, which cuts to a flashback of their friend Liz telling Carter and Jenner over FaceTime that Stephanie Pratt has been asking questions.
"She’s just, like, asking about your relationship," Liz explained. "She’s like, ‘I don’t know. Isn’t there someone else, like, involved?’"
"That’s none of her business...You know, we just, we like what we like," Jenner replied, but Carter went into a little more detail in a confessional.
"When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives," she explained. "So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group— it just makes me angry."
Fast forward to right now, not only has the couple amicably split, but Carter has been seen out and about with Miley Cyrus. News of Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's breakup broke just as photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing appeared on the internet. Now, Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce, and Carter and Cyrus are hitting up Video Music Award after-parties...where Jenner was also in attendance. Now that's something I'd like The Hills to film.
