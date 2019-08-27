Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Turned Emotional VMAs Into A Low-Key Date Night

Despite previously shading the MTV Video Music Awards on Instagram, Miley Cyrus ended up stopping by the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Monday night to give an emotional performance of her new breakup single, "Slide Away." The whole thing was appropriately filmed in black-and-white, and nobody would blame you for getting a little teary over Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's recent split. Luckily, Cyrus managed to turn the night around, and was spotted heading to an after party with new rumored flame Kaitlynn Carter.
Speculation about Cyrus and Carter's relationship came after they were photographed kissing in Europe — the same weekend news broke of Cyrus and Hemsworth's split. While neither of the women have commented publicly on their relationship, Carter's ex, Brody Jenner, came to her defense on Instagram, and the two have continued to appear together both IRL and on social media.
Carter does appear in photos backstage at the VMAs, and according to Just Jared, the two women were later photographed walking into Up and Down Nightclub in New York City.
If only they had decided to hit up the Republic Records party at The Moxy, they would have reportedly run into Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron. The former Bachelorette contestant apparently hung out with his own new flame, as well as major stars like Taylor Swift.
"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," a source previously told E!. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house."
As for Cyrus and Carter, we don't know what stage, if any, they're at in their relationship. For now, we have to sit tight until Cyrus decides to sing about it.
