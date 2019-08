Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Gave Brody Jenner The Most On-Brand Birthday Present

If Brody Jenner's statement didn't make it clear, then Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter just put to bed any rumors of animosity between the new rumored couple and Carter's ex. After a week of drama involving Cyrus's split from Liam Hemsworth and photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing on vacation — plus Cyrus's revealing new song "Slide Away" — the two women gifted Jenner with a birthday present that could have only come from Cyrus's brain: a weed bouquet.