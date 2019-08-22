Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Gave Brody Jenner The Most On-Brand Birthday Present

If Brody Jenner's statement didn't make it clear, then Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter just put to bed any rumors of animosity between the new rumored couple and Carter's ex. After a week of drama involving Cyrus's split from Liam Hemsworth and photos of Cyrus and Carter kissing on vacation — plus Cyrus's revealing new song "Slide Away" — the two women gifted Jenner with a birthday present that could have only come from Cyrus's brain: a weed bouquet.
It wasn't just a bouquet. The package that Jenner opened on his Instagram Story contained multiple packs of pre-rolled joints, various samples of different strains of weed, and also merch from the company, Lowell Herb Co.
"Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one," Jenner says in the video. "You know my favorite company of all time. We got the birthday card attached to the...WEED BOUQUET! Look at this! I have never seen one of these in my entire life."
"Broday, WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday!" the card reads. "Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn."
While all is well and good on this side of the split, Hemsworth has reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. Legal docs obtained by TMZ say Hemsworth filed for divorce in Los Angeles citing "irreconcilable differences," which is basically what Cyrus said in her song about the breakup.
"Move on, we're not 17," the lyrics to "Slide Away" go. "I'm not who I used to be/You say that everything changed /You're right, we're grown now."
But perhaps one day soon, this unlikely foursome can put aside their differences to enjoy Jenner's new gift.
