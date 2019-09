Kaitlynn Carter Spent Her Birthday With Miley Cyrus By Her Side

Rumors that Cyrus and Carter were a thing only started after Hemsworth and Cyrus called it quits, but Spencer Pratt claimed that she was already with Cyrus before the official announcement. In Pratt’s recap of The Hills for Cosmopolitan, he wrote, “It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley. She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming — maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally.” Refinery29 reached out to Cyrus and Carter for comment.