Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are Reportedly Living Together

Miley Cyrus has reportedly "slid away" from Liam Hemsworth — right into a house with Kaitlynn Carter.
Cyrus, whose split from Hemsworth was announced last month, has been spotted with the reality star (who was formerly dating Brody Jenner) in Europe, on Instagram, and at an MTV Video Music Awards after party. But according to People, things are even more serious behind the scenes.
“They live together and are very happy,” a source told the outlet. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”
Cyrus and Carter have yet to officially confirm their relationship, and a rep for Cyrus did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment about their possible cohabitation. Still, Cyrus addressed her split from Hemsworth on Twitter, shooting down rumors that she cheated on the Hunger Games star with Carter, and stressed that she still cares for him.
"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she tweeted. "What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide."
Hemsworth has been equally diplomatic, announcing the split with a heartfelt Instagram message, despite rumors that he officially filed for divorce because of his family's disapproval of Cyrus and Carter's public relationship.
Jenner is the only member of this foursome who has come close to explicitly confirming his ex's possible new relationship, writing on Instagram that Carter "deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness," and shouting out the rumored couple on his Instagram Story after they sent him joint birthday gift.
With all eyes on the couple, living together would be the ultimate way to retreat from the world and enjoy the beginnings of a new relationship. And, hopefully, write another song.
