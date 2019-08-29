Did The Hemsworths Tell Liam To Divorce Miley Cyrus After Kissing Photos?

Is his "conservative family" the reason Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus so quickly after news of their separation went public? That's is what a report from Us Weekly implies may be behind the reported legally-official split.
Hemsworth reportedly thought that he and Cyrus, whom he dated on and off for a decade before the two made things official in December of 2018 with a wedding in their home, could work on their relationship following their separation, alleges a source to Us Weekly. However, once pictures of Cyrus kissing friend Kaitlynn Carter surfaced, Us Weekly reports that it changed things for Hemsworth. His family was allegedly "freaked out" by Cyrus' newly public relationship.
As far as we know, Cyrus has a good relationship with the Hemsworths. Shortly after the two got married, Cyrus was spotted on a ski vacation with Chris and Luke Hemsworth. Before that, Cyrus and Liam were spotted hanging out with the Hemsworth family in Australia in 2016.
Cyrus recently shut down reports that she did anything wrong in her relationship with Hemsworth. Though she admits past indiscretions in previous relationships, she took to Twitter last week to share how she never cheated on Hemsworth, despite rumors of the contrary.
"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time," Cyrus said in a tweet. "You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."
BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019
As for Hemsworth, he declared he's not speaking publicly about his ex.
"Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram shortly after news of the split broke. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
