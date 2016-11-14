Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Party It Up With All The Hemsworths

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are once again proving their devotion to each other, this time by wearing fabulous matching '80s gear.
As E! News reports, the couple hit up Luke Hemsworth's 36th birthday decked out and ready to party. While the Westworld star celebrated his big day dressed as He-Man, his little brother chose to be a little less specific. His costume included a neon tank top, a heavy gold chain, and a long red wig.
Cyrus, on the other hand, went a little more demure in a black Madonna T-shirt, leather skirt, fishnets, and layers of pearls.
While the two look like they had a blast, let's not pretend as if the photo doesn't stand for something more. This is a middle finger to all those rumors that the Hemsworths aren't too fond of Cyrus because, according to Hollywood Life, they don't "approve" of her wild past.
Instead of giving any credence to these kinds of stories by responding directly, the couple is letting this photo speak for itself. They're classy like that.
This isn't the first time a photo of Cyrus and the Hemsworths has surfaced. Earlier this year, Cyrus hung out with Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth's wife, at an Australian music festival.
Honestly, who wouldn't want to hang with Cyrus? After all, she is the woman behind the song "Party in the U.S.A.," an anthem that we can all get behind.
