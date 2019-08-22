Story from Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating On Liam Hemsworth In Twitter Tell-All

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Forget coded song lyrics, Miley Cyrus has decided to speak her truth plainly on Twitter. Almost two weeks ago, news broke that she and husband Liam Hemsworth had split at the same time photos surfaced of the singer kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Europe. In the flurry of speculation that followed, many accused Cyrus of cheating on Hemsworth. Despite Hemsworth's defense of Cyrus and Brody Jenner's defense of ex Carter, the rumors raged on. So, Cyrus has used social media to clarify that there are "no secrets" to uncover.
"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide," her Twitter thread begins. She goes on to list the ways she was a wild child growing up, which included heavy partying that cost her movie roles and brand deals.
"I swung on a wrecking ball naked," she added. "There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history."
All this to say that Cyrus has never been one to hide things. Her cards are always on the table, which is why she confidently states that cheating is not what that ended her marriage. Instead, it was her choice to leave what she characterizes as an unhealthy lifestyle behind.
"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time," the tweet continues. "You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."
These words more explicitly echo what Cyrus sang about in her new breakup song, "Slide Away."
"Move on, we're not 17," the lyrics go. "I'm not who I used to be/You say that everything changed /You're right, we're grown now."
Meanwhile, Hemsworth has reportedly filed for divorce.
