Kaitlynn Carter Spent Her Birthday With Miley Cyrus By Her Side

Amid constant chatter about their relationship, Miley Cyrus celebrated Kaitlynn Carter’s 32nd birthday.
On Wednesday night, The Hills: New Beginnings star Carter posted pics of her and rumoured girlfriend Cyrus, both looking sleek in black-and-white ensembles, on her Instagram story. A video of Carter, Cyrus, and more friends celebrating around Carter’s birthday ice cream sundae was also included in the story, according to People. Even Brandi Cyrus, Miley’s older sister, got in on the birthday action. She shared a pic of Carter from their girls’ trip to Lake Como earlier this summer, with the caption “Happy Birthday @Kaitlynn!”
Carter and Cyrus first made headlines when they were spotted kissing in Italy on that girls’ trip with Brandi. Cyrus had just split from longtime love Liam Hemsworth, whom she married in a quiet ceremony in December of 2018. Though reportedly not legally married, Carter and husband Brody Jenner had also recently split.
Rumors that Cyrus and Carter were a thing only started after Hemsworth and Cyrus called it quits, but Spencer Pratt claimed that she was already with Cyrus before the official announcement. In Pratt’s recap of The Hills for Cosmopolitan, he wrote, “It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley. She already had something going on with her when these scenes were filming — maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally.” Refinery29 reached out to Cyrus and Carter for comment.
If Cyrus and Carter are aware of the new gossip about their romance, it doesn’t seem like they’re very bothered by it. The couple is reportedly living together, according to a source for People, and “very happy.”
