Although Taylor Swift was once an open book, over the last few years, she's taken a much more private approach to her personal life. But in her new documentary, Miss Americana, which debuted on Netflix on Friday, fans got a peek into what her life behind the scenes has been like as she recorded Lover — and the people in it.
Although Swift has always shared glimpses of her life and the people she loves in her music and occasionally on Instagram — like BFF Selena Gomez and her close relationship with her family — this time, she really let the cameras see the people who mean the most to her.
Ready to take a dive into Swift's inner circle? Here are the people who play important roles in her life, according to Miss Americana. We still may not have all the juicy details on boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but all in all, the documentary truly let us see more of what Swift's personal life is really like.