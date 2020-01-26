Taylor Swift Gets Personal About Her Love Life In Her New Doc — But Not About Joe Alwyn

If you’re looking for salacious insight into Taylor Swift’s famously quiet relationship with Joe Alwyn, don’t go looking in her new Netflix doc, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. According to reviews from Sundance Film Festival, the film is a perfect watch for fans who are interested in hearing Swift’s story in her own words. She opens up about the pressures of fame, her decision to break her political silence, and yes, her love life. Just...not the gory details of it.
Though Swift has had several high-profile relationships, she says she still felt lonely — an emotion that amplified as she grew more and more successful. After winning the Album of the Year Grammy in 2016 for 1989, she recalls, “I didn’t have a partner. I didn’t have anyone I could talk to,” Entertainment Weekly reports. “Shouldn’t I have someone?” Though she was dating fellow musician Calvin Harris at the time of her Grammy win, their relationship appeared to end on a sour note just months later.
In current boyfriend Alwyn, though, Swift may have found that someone. The couple has been together now for almost three years, and though he barely appears in Miss Americana, she does mention she was attracted to his “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life.” He also gets a couple cameos: at one point, Swift runs into his arms after a concert, and at another, she kisses his hand during a car ride, The Los Angeles Times reports.
What else did we learn about her relationship? That, despite any tabloid rumors that might say otherwise, Swift isn’t about to rush into anything when it comes to settling down and having a family. According to the L.A. Times, she says at one point that is “definitely not ready to have kids.”
“I chose Netflix because it’s a very vast, accessible medium to people who are just like, ‘Hey, what’s this? I’m bored,’” Swift told Variety. “I love that, because I do so many things that cater specifically to fans that like my music, I think it’s important to put yourself out there to people who don’t care at all about you.”
Miss Americana will be released in select theaters and on Netflix January 31.
