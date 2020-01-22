Watch Taylor Swift Open Up About Love & Fame In The Trailer For Miss Americana

No more Miss Nice Girl — meet Miss Americana.
The first trailer for Netflix’s documentary about Taylor Swift, which will open the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, shows the singer coming to terms with her legacy and public persona.
“Throughout my career, executives would say: ‘A nice girl doesn’t force her opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you,” Swift says in a voiceover early in the trailer. “I became the person everyone wanted me to be.”
Directed by Lana Wilson, it looks like Miss Americana will address everything from Swift’s year-long absence from the spotlight after her public feud with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West to her decision to open up about her political beliefs leading up to the 2020 presidential election. The documentary will also address her love life — at some point, Swift can be seen running off stage and jumping into the arms of boyfriend Joe Alwyn. More importantly though — can we talk about the cat backpack?!
The trailer release comes on the heels of an emotional interview Swift gave to Variety this week, in which she revealed her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor (she also appears in the trailer), as well as her unfiltered thoughts on Cats.
Miss Americana will stream on Netflix on January 31. For now, here’s a Swift-inspired mantra to take with you into 2020: “Just gonna go have fun. No one out there in the audience actively hates me...I’m totally ready.”
Watch the full trailer for Miss Americana below:
