Watch Taylor Swift Open Up About Love & Fame In The Trailer For Miss Americana

Directed by Lana Wilson, it looks like Miss Americana will address everything from Swift’s year-long absence from the spotlight after her public feud with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West to her decision to open up about her political beliefs leading up to the 2020 presidential election . The documentary will also address her love life — at some point, Swift can be seen running off stage and jumping into the arms of boyfriend Joe Alwyn . More importantly though — can we talk about the cat backpack?!