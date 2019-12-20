Joe Alwyn Finally Reacted To Taylor Swift Writing A Whole Dang Album About Him

For a relationship that's notoriously private, Joe Alwyn has no problem with Taylor Swift opening up about their romance on her recent album, Lover. Songs like "Lover," "Paper Rings," and "Cornelia Street" are gushing odes to the actor, who was asked if he minded the sudden display of affection by The Sunday Times.
“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he said, adding that when it comes to speculation about their relationship, he doesn't "pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to."
In the early days, Swift was very public about her romantic life, but now the only evidence of her and Alwyn's relationship is Instagram likes and the occasional paparazzi picture. Even if there was anything to write about them in the tabloids, Alwyn wouldn't read it.
“I turn everything else down on a dial," he continued. "I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing."
This is a few more words than he gave the last time he was asked about Swift, back in 2018 to British Vogue.
"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the outlet, according to People. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work."
While Swift and Alwyn presumably continue to be very happy, Swift's recent focus has been business, not romance, after Scooter Braun acquired her former record label Big Machine Records. Having accused the manager of past bullying, Swift is now attempting to wrestle back the music she recorded with Big Machine. She's also using the situation as an opportunity to speak publicly about women advocating for themselves in the music industry.
“Lately, there’s been a new shift that has affected me personally, and as your resident loud person, I feel like I need to bring it up," Swift said in her Woman Of The Decade speech at the Billboard Women In Music event last week. "And that’s the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it's real estate, or an app, or a shoe line.”
Luckily, since Lover was recorded after she left Big Machine Records, the music from this new era of Swift belongs entirely to her...and, even if he won't say it, Joe Alwyn.
