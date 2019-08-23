Taylor Swift's Lover has landed, and with it a task force of fans determined to get to the bottom of every last lyric. With Swift dropping multiple hints about marriage and a whole song about how much Calvin Harris sucks, it's not wrong to assume every one of the tracks contains some juicy secrets. The one currently taking over fans' Google searches? "Cornelia Street."
There are a number of options for what this song could be referencing. Since so much of the album is about boyfriend Joe Alwyn, it's possible "Cornelia Street" refers to the tiny street in London off the Caledonian Road and Highbury & Islington tube stops. However, fans are pretty certain it actually refers to the Cornelia Street in the West Village neighborhood of New York City, where Swift rented an apartment while her Tribeca residence was being renovated.
"'I rent a place on Cornelia Street,' I say casually in the car," the lyrics confirm. But who is she talking to?
Certain listeners have returned to fan theory theory that has followed Swift for years. Her friendship with Karlie Kloss has frequently drawn speculation that the two women are more than friends, and many of these "Kaylor" moments, including Kloss "sneaking" into Swift's apartment and being spotted with her bodyguard, occurred during the summer when Swift was living in her Cornelia Street apartment.
However, while Swift has been vocal about her support of LGBTQ+, she explained in her latest Vogue profile that she is not a part of the community.
She gave her own explanation of the song on Friday morning when she appeared on the Elvis Duran show.
"It’s about the things that took place and the memories that took place on that street… all the nostalgia," she explained. "Sometimes we bond our memories to the places that they happen. I wrote it alone and it ended up being one of my favorite songs."
So, if the rest of the album is any indication, it's probably about the summer she met Joe Alwyn — which also coincides with her stint in the Cornelia Street apartment. After all, the song is about the fragile beginnings of a relationship, when things are so good you get scared it might all end.
"And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends," she sings. "I'd never walk Cornelia Street again/That's the kinda heartbreak time could never mend/I'd never walk Cornelia Street again."
Regardless of who it's about, fans are obsessed.
It is a sacred place now.
It is holy ground.
