Making Sense Of The Flying Accusations Between Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun, & Big Machine Records

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift just reignited the flame of her very public legal battle with her former record label Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, and the fight is getting uglier by the second. Earlier this summer, Swift revealed via Tumblr that label head Scott Borchetta had sold the rights to her masters to hotshot producer Scooter Braun, who played a major role in her renewed beef with rapper Kanye West . The opposing parties have been exchanging fiery allegations for months over social media, with many industry insiders and A-listers chiming in with their two cents about the debacle.