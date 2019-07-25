This Is As Much As We're Gonna Get From Scooter Braun On The Taylor Swift Drama

The article breaks down Swift's options, none of which she's likely to pursue. According to the outlet, Swift's publisher (Sony/ATV) still gives her approval over the use of her music, meaning she could block this power duo from allowing her songs to be used in commercials, film, or television shows. However, that would hurt her financially, and Swift's post was less about her options and more a warning for young female artists who might end up in a similar contract.