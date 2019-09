The Taylor Swift/Kanye West VMAs Moment Was So 2009. Let’s Keep It That Way.

But it’s difficult to turn away when West and Swift themselves have never really recovered from the snafu. It has been repeatedly relitigated, including in Swift’s 2016 statement about the drama between her, Kanye, and Kim Kardashian West , and most recently at the 2019 VMAs when she remarked during a red carpet interview, “You never know what can happen on this show, as I’ve learned.” It’s still so prevalent in the pop culture landscape that many still harbor the moment as their own personal “ I Think About This A Lot ” — I still remember tuning into The View for the first time in my life just so I could watch their interview with Swift following the show. (Take a moment to please picture Taylor Swift on The View today .) It was that wild.