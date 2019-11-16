Selena Gomez Got Heated In Taylor Swift’s Defense Amid New Scooter Braun Drama

Hey man. Good for you. But you don’t become Taylor Swift that way. It takes an army. Everyone wants a different career and a different path, 100% But insinuating she should have known or done better to reach her magnitude is negligent. https://t.co/2viXU8NRGu— h (@halsey) November 15, 2019
Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019
Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!!
Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ? https://t.co/lqfRVfhDYK— LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019
outrageous abuse of power and completely unforgivable. #IStandWithTaylor https://t.co/ofvxs4gQiH— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 15, 2019
The things that @scottborchetta + Scooter Braun are continuing to do to @taylorswift13 are not only wrong, they should be illegal! You “men” should focus your sights on things other than bullying the Artist of this CENTURY. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. PERIODT.— Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) November 15, 2019
Not cool at all 🤬@scottborchetta @scooterbraun https://t.co/Gu9rmolSL7— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) November 15, 2019