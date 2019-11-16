Making Sense Of The Flying Accusations Between Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun, & Big Machine Records

Swift, who is set to receive the coveted Artist of the Year Award at the 2019 American Music Awards, also revealed that she had originally planned to perform a medley of her original songs spanning the last ten years. As a result of Borchetta and Braun's "tyrannical control," she would not be allowed to perform songs from her first five albums. Swift then asked her fans to let Borchetta and Braun know how this affected them.