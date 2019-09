"There's a lot that goes into actually running a show. It makes me actually appreciate the Grammys a little bit more," he told Market Watch . "We can sit and watch and judge from the side, but the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes — they got all my respect. To take that show, and for her to twist it her way and just watch all the creative and be apart of the creativity has been monumental. It's going to be big. We've got some surprises happening. Here she comes."