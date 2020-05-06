The Best Movies & Shows To Watch On Hulu This Mother’s Day

Social distancing due to the spread of coronavirus means many of us are separated from our loved ones this year for Mother’s Day. While there are only so many activities one can do when they’re apart, virtual movie nights and binge watching parties have the ability to bring you and your mom (or grandmother, or aunt, or any other special woman in your life) close.
Netflix may be the first streaming service that comes to mind for binge watching with mom, but you may be surprised to find that Hulu also has a slew of awesome selections. Do you and your mom typically bond over sappy love stories and quirky comedies? Or are you more of a “stay up late watching the scariest movie you can handle before bed” kind of family? Rather watch something a bit longer? There’s a lot of TV series available on Hulu — including plenty of Hulu originals — that are perfect for binging with the person you’re spending Mother’s Day with.
As a bonus, many of these must-watch movies and TV shows have themes that may make you feel warm-and-fuzzy about your mom — yes, even the scary ones.
Here’s a list of the best movies on Hulu to stream this Mother’s Day.