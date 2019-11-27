Make The Whole Family Happy With This Thanksgiving Playlist

Turkey or chicken? Stuffing or dressing (and make it bread or cornbread)? Sweet potato casserole or mashed potatoes? Pumpkin or pecan pie? There are tons of things to argue about over the Thanksgiving table (and we won't even get into talking politics), but this year music doesn't have to be one of them.
The whole family will enjoy this playlist of Thanksgiving songs — there is a little something for everyone and every generation. From a track off Taylor Swift's newest album, Lover to a Bob Dylan track from the '70s to the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving theme song, it's a vibe that the whole family can get down to.
We put together a playlist on Spotify that to take at least one thing off your plate. Some songs, like Pharrell's "Happy" will make you feel good. Some, like Adam Sandler's "Thanksgiving Song" are just for fun. Some, like the Ronettes' "Mashed Potato Time," will compliment your meal. And some, like Kehlani's "Thank You" will remind you to give thanks.
You only get together with your family a few times a year, so make the kick-off to your holiday season a smooth one and let this playlist of turkey tracks do half the work for you.
